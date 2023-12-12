Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – President William Ruto has announced that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, will expand its monetization opportunities to Kenyans.

Speaking during the Jamhuri Day celebrations on Tuesday, December 12, at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Ruto said content creators will earn a living by producing original content on Facebook and Instagram.

The president revealed that Meta had run a pilot programme with eligible Kenyan content creators.

“I have good news for our creatives and those who imagine and produce content through Facebook and Instagram.

“Just yesterday, Meta committed to helping creators earn money in Kenya for crafting original content following a pilot programme with eligible creators in the country.

“Meta will be expanding monetisation opportunities and allowing more creators to earn a living doing what they love,” the President said.

