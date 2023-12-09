Friday, December 08, 2023 – Masters champion Jon Rahm has reportedly become the highest-paid athlete in the world after signing a sensational deal to join LIV Golf.

The Spaniard signed for LIV Golf, penning terms on an eye-watering deal worth at least £400million ($500m).

The Masters champion had been one of the highest-profile players to reject the advances of the Saudi circuit, with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods reportedly turning down offers of £250m and £790m respectively to stick with PGA.

Rahm has now overtaken a number of the world’s biggest names in the sport to take the No 1 spot, leapfrogging the likes of LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, and Cristiano Ronaldo after signing the deal.

‘It’s not an easy decision,’ Rahm said. ‘There were a lot of things LIV had to offer that was really enticing.’

‘I can’t comment on any of that, nor do I want to,’ Rahm said about the monetary value of his deal. ‘It is private and it is going to stay private. Listen, it was a great offer. The money is great, it is wonderful.

‘Being part of a team has been something that’s really big for me throughout my career,’ Rahm said.

‘As a pro, you don’t have that chance very often. It is something that is very very fun to play, for something that is more than just yourself.’

In second place is Ronaldo, whose Al-Nassr contract is thought to be worth around £136m-a-year according to Forbes, although other reports suggest his wages are closer to £175m.

Behind Ronaldo comes his long-term rival Messi just £6m short on £130m, followed by PSG superstar and former team-mate Kylian Mabppe on £120m.

The fifth Sports star on the list is NBA legend LeBron James’ £119.5m deal at the LA Lakers, the leading earner in basketball.