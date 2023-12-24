Sunday, December 24, 2023 – Sports Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba, is truly a man of God after what he has done with the Sh 9 million he has been compensated by a Nairobi court.

In 2018, Namwamba who was then Chief Administrative Secretary(CAS) sued one of the Standard Media publications that accused him of ‘sleeping’ with a relative.

High Court Judge Dorah Chepkwony ruled in favour of Namwamba, awarding him a total of Sh9 million in damages.

While welcoming the ruling on Saturday, Namwamba said the money will go to the board of trustees at Ababu Namwamba Foundation (ANF) as it marks its 20th anniversary.

According to the Nawamba, ANF will use the funds to cater for fees for vulnerable students and empower transformative youth projects.

Namwamba further urged journalists to avoid publishing false information that may damage the reputation of innocent individuals.

