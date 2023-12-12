Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism has addressed the tumultuous relationship with his firstborn daughter, Naomi.

Naomi has been appealing for financial assistance to cover her son’s medical treatment, but her father has stated that he doesn’t wish to be involved in the matter.

Ng’ang’a revealed that he sired Naomi when he was working as a herdsman in Kinangop.

He explained that Naomi had not been actively involved in serving in his church, leading to differences between them.

He is now demanding a DNA test to prove that he is Naomi’s biological father.

“I have seen her speaking, saying I am her biological father. Go and bring your mother; we do DNA first.

“Even if you bring your mother, there are other men involved.

“Stop putting my name in the media and defending your nonsense with me. Stop, or you go to the grave earlier.

“If I were your father, you could have bought me even a jacket or a pair of shoes. I saw her in my home empty-handed, not even a kilo of sugar. Respect is very important.

“What you plant is what you reap. I called you to come and serve at my church, but you refused,” he said.

Ng’ang’a further told the public to cease sending him videos and instead direct Naomi’s concerns to her mother.

Naomi’s son, Jonathan, is battling a severe case of B-ALL Leukemia.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.