Thursday, December 28, 2023 – Firebrand lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has blasted President William Ruto’s government for repaying foreign debts while neglecting ordinary Kenyans who are suffering due to the high cost of living.

According to Miguna, Ruto has shelved the priorities with which he convinced Kenyans to elect him and is now concentrating on matters that will not help poor Kenyans.

Miguna drew an instance from the government’s firm commitment to settle the 420 billion Eurobond while Kenyans continue to suffer in the face of the limping economy’s adversities.

The ‘General’ suggested the repayment should have been postponed and the focus be on delivering the lowly Kenyans from the shackles of their suffering.

“Should the urgency to clear the debt arise, he suggested repatriation of monies supposedly stashed in offshore accounts, as opposed to using the taxpayer’s monies.

“If the choice is between defaulting on a debt and feeding my family, I would happily default on the debt. Family comes first.

“The Kenya Kwanza government should know that. Kenyans want trillions of public money stashed abroad repatriated and used for debt repayment, job creation, and development. Act now!” he said.

