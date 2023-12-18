Monday, December 18, 2023 – A teenage boxer has died after collapsing during a fight when the referee “failed to stop” the match in time.

Shocking footage shows young boxing star Timofey Shadrin, 14, lose consciousness during the finals of a competition in Russia.

The youngster died soon afterwards as he was rushed to hospital in Pervouralsk, in the Sverdlovsk region of Russia.

The young athlete appeared to be alright during the fight but when the pair were separated by the referee, he backed slowly towards the ropes, and fell.

“When the boy became ill, the referee did not immediately stop the fight,” said an eyewitness.

“That’s why he missed some blows.

“Plus, his opponent was shorter, and at that moment, he hit him in the liver.”

The other boy initially celebrated but then realised Timofey was in trouble and went to try and help.

Coaches and medics also rushed into the ring as the tragedy unfolded.

Russian Sports journalist Alexander Lyutikov said: “A 14-year-old boxer lost consciousness during the final of the city championship.

“He died in the ambulance.

“I’m watching this video and cannot imagine how the deceased’s rival feels now.”

A police probe has begun into the teenager’s tragic death as at press time.