Friday, December 15, 2023 – Former Baringo Senator and KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi, has once again made a public appearance after months of silence.

This comes even after speculations emerged earlier on that Gideon was battling an undisclosed illness.

Moi was seen making his entry to Kabarak University for the 19th graduation ceremony accompanied by his brother Raymond Moi.

Gideon is the pro-chancellor of the varsity having been appointed to the position by his father, the late president Daniel Moi in 2017.

During the 13th graduation ceremony in December of the same year, he was honoured for his exemplary service to humanity during his time in government and in his political career which began in 2002.

The former Baringo senator was also conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.

He now acts as a deputy to the chancellor and a practical chairman of the university council.

During the ceremony today, former chief justice David Maraga was conferred with Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa).

