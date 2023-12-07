Thursday, December 7, 2023 – President William Ruto has come up with an ingenious way to pay Eurobond billions that has been causing him sleepless nights.

This is after it emerged that the president is inching closer to inking a Ksh153 billion (USD1 billion) loan from China to offset the Eurobond loan.

According to the Central Bank of Kenya, the money which will be disbursed early next year, will partly be used to repay the Ksh300 billion Eurobond maturing in June 2024.

CBK revealed that Kenya was actively engaging the Chinese Government concerning the loan, a move expected to boost foreign exchange reserves.

“The timing is yet to be ascertained but we were to get it before June 2024. It could be used to address the maturity of the Eurobond,” CBK Governor Kamau Thugge remarked as quoted by Reuters.

With the country’s debt nearing the Ksh11 trillion mark, there have been worries that Kenya could default on its international obligations.

Recent loans from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund coupled with the expected Ksh153 billion loan from China are set to ensure that Kenya clears the debt it incurred in 2014.

During a State of the Nation Address from Parliament on November 9, President William Ruto had promised to pay half of the Eurobond in December 2023, six months before its maturity date.

Kenya took the Eurobond in 2014 under former President Uhuru Kenyatta to support infrastructural and development projects.

