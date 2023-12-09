Friday, December 08, 2023 – Popular Ghanaian-American singer, Amaarae has taken to Twitter to lament about the Gen-Zs.

Amaarae described Gen-Zs as an ungrateful bunch while sharing her experience with someone who falls under the age bracket. According to Amaarae, a Gen-Z used her credit card to book a flight to Ghana and when she asked this person to help her bring a package, she was asked if the package was heavy.

She tweeted;

“Gen Z r so ungrateful I swear — u can text me for my debit card details and use it to buy yourself a flight to Ghana, when I text you to bring me a package you have the nerve to ask me is it heavy !!! as in, so if it’s heavy you won’t bring it or what ?”