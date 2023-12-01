Friday, December 1, 2023- Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has criticised President William Ruto once again by comparing his housing project to a land-grabbing scheme.

During an interview with Spice FM on Thursday, Wamuchomba who is one of the fierce critics of President William Ruto’s administration, said Ruto’s housing project will pave the way for land grabbing in the future.

“I think when I said this is scandalous, I meant that there are some schemes of taking over prime land and handing over to other players unconstitutionally, irregularly, and some of us will pay for what we are doing now in the future,” she said.

She explained that she is yet to understand what the land owner gets out of the project after the government allocates their prime land to the project.

“I still don’t understand how you come to Kiambu County, my land is worth KSh 300m, and you want me to hand you this land without any agreement between you, the off-taker, and the owner.

“And you bring in a foreigner and you want the foreigner to be the contractor and the person to sell off these houses and take over the management of these houses in posterity.

