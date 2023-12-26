Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Kenyans to ignore calls by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the resumption of street demos in January 2024.

On Monday, Raila announced the resumption of demos in early next year if President William Ruto refuses to reduce the high cost of living.

However, speaking on Tuesday, Gachagua asked Kenyans to ignore government critics like Raila.

Gachagua further drew a parallel between President Kibaki’s challenges and those faced by President Ruto, saying he would triumph like the former president.

“In 2004 and 2005, Kibaki was being fought because of taxes such as the Value Added Tax (VAT).

“People could not understand, but towards the end of the term, Kenyans appreciated it because he had been able to rebuild the economy.

“The same is happening today against President Ruto; we found a beaten economy. We started afresh, and so far, we are getting on well,” Gachagua explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST