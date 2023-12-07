Thursday, December 7, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has indirectly admitted to lying to Kenyans after he alleged that he had struck a deal with the largest US coffeehouse chain that would see farmers sell coffee directly to US companies for a high profit.

Speaking yesterday, Gachagua confirmed that the deal with Starbucks had flopped and that he was looking for other coffee markets in the United Kingdom.

Gachagua had sought the help of US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman to seal the deal with the company in October, but it has since flopped

Speaking at his residence in Karen when he hosted UK High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan, Gachagua explained that working with foreign companies would help the Kenyan agriculture sector.

“We have explained what we are doing to many people and they have understood.

“There is a lot of activity now at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange. We would be happy if you could create a forum for us to talk to coffee companies in the UK so we explain to them what we are doing and they can share their ideas.

“We would be happy to have that engagement,” he remarked.

In October, Gachagua announced plans alongside US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman to sell Kenyan coffee to companies in the foreign power.

“They will buy our coffee directly. Some of the buyers have been using our coffee to blend their products and increase the quality of coffee produced from other countries,” he stated.

According to Gachagua, his plans were aimed at getting rid of the middlemen and brokers who profit more than the coffee farmers despite doing very little to help the people who do the heavy lifting.

Kenyan coffee is ranked among the best in the world.

