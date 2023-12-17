Sunday, December 17, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Kenyans in the diaspora not to return to the country, saying the country has enough problems with unemployment.

While presiding over the closure of the three-day Diaspora Investment Conference 2023 held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, Gachagua urged Kenyans who were living abroad to continue living there but send money home.

“Don’t come back yourself; we don’t need you here right now; we have enough problems with unemployment. We want you to stay outside, but you sent money here. But you will come back home eventually, but not now,” Gachagua said.

The second in command further revealed that the ruling Kenya Kwanza plans to introduce the culture of saving.

“Many countries save a lot of money, and these are the funds we borrow. Why should we borrow other people’s money when we can save our own?” he asked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST