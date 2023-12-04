Monday December 4, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that President William Ruto bared two Cabinet Secretaries from handling any more tasks and directed them to deal with the El Nino disaster.

Speaking in Garissa County during the distribution of relief food, Gachagua, who often refers to himself as truthful man, stated that Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and his EAC, ASALs, and Regional Development counterpart, Peninah Malonza, had been directed to halt other tasks and focus on counties affected by the rainfall.

According to the second in command, Murkomen was exclusively tasked with overseeing the repair of all roads affected by floods across the country.

The directive came after Kenyans complained of poorly built roads that were affected by heavy rainfall.

“Kipchumba Murkomen received an order from President William Ruto to stop all other projects until he repairs roads affected by the rainfall across the country and that is what is he doing now,” Gachagua told the congregation.

Meanwhile, Malonza will be in charge of the distribution of relief food in all affected regions including Garissa.

The DP emphasised that the national government is working to ensure no more Kenyans die due to the heavy rainfall.

“CS Penina Malonza is under instructions from the President to leave behind her current tasks. For now, her role is to buy food and ensure it is distributed across the country and no one loses their life due to hunger,” he stated.

Gachagua also asked other counties to halt development projects until the rains subside in the first quarter of 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST