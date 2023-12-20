Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued ultimatums to the newly appointed ambassadors to deliver as required by their performance contracts.

Speaking at his Karen residence, where he hosted more than 40 new Ambassadors, Consul Generals, High Commissioners, and Deputy Heads of Mission yesterday, Gachagua noted that the appointees would be required to expand trade opportunities for Kenya.

“Your contracts are pegged on deliverables on the gains in volumes of trade, and secured jobs, among other measures. Without delivery, you have no business being at the missions,” he stated.

The DP also echoed the need for the envoys to seek bilateral labour agreements and help secure more foreign jobs for Kenyans abroad.

Gachagua further advised the ambassadors to align their Mission’s priorities with the Kenya Kwanza Plan’s Pillars by creating strategic partnerships, which would, in turn, drive foreign direct investment into the country and also create local jobs.

“We want you to study the current volumes of trade. In a year, there must be a shift in capturing new markets and retaining the existing ones,” he added.

The government, he explained, was focused on expanding crop production by supporting reforms in key sectors to boost the economy.

“We are enhancing food production. If there is no commensurate market, farmers will give up. You have to help us market coffee, tea, milk, miraa and other products,” he stated.

Touching on the Tourism sector, the Deputy President asked the diplomats to develop marketing plans to help the country tap into the rich products and excursions in Kenya.

“We are not doing well in tourism. We want you to lead in marketing the National Parks and Reserves. We also have exotic beaches. Come up with a programme of marketing these products,” he stated.

