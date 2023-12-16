Saturday, December 16, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Kenyans to ignore opinion polls that showed President William Ruto has lost popularity among hustlers.

Speaking during the launch of the construction works for the Riruta-Ngong Commuter Rail line in Ngong, Kajiado County, Gachagua claimed that the poll results were unnecessary and said Ruto is still popular.

The second-in-command claimed that the polls were paradoxical and intended to intimidate and undermine the leaders’ efforts.

“In 2017, they said Raila Odinga would win the elections; did he succeed? In 2022, they echoed the same sentiments.

“Ignore those things. They have no meaning. The same opinion polls said hustlers are disappointed in Ruto.

“The same people revealed that the most popular party is UDA. Now, who leads UDA? Is it not the president? Those things are contradictory,” he argued.

A poll conducted by TIFA this week showed that Ruto has lost his popularity among the hustlers due to over-taxation and failure to lower the high cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST