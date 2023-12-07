Thursday, December 7, 2023- Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has ordered administration police and regular police to deal with the Mungiki resurgence in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Wednesday during the burial of former Mathira Member of Parliament and the current Chairman of the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation Peter Weeru’s mother, Mama Mercy Wairimu Kinyua, the Deputy President said that such groups will not be tolerated in the region at any point in time.

“This is a country of rule of law. We will not allow criminal gangs to click back and destabilize this region. I have issued the County Commanders with clear instructions to protect people’s businesses and ensure that no business is de-stabilized by those criminals,” Gachagua said.

The DP went on to say that the Ruto administration would protect businesses and the lives of Kenyans from criminal sects.

“Why should a supermarket owner hire people to protect their business when we have a whole administration in place? Why should the youth organize themselves and start collecting money from matatu operators?” he posed.

Gachagua urged Mt Kenya residents not to be scared, assuring them the government is in control and will effectively deal with the group.

At the same time, Gachagua criticised leaders associated with the sect, urging them to keep off the illegal group.

“You cannot be associated with a criminal gang with a record of killings, female circumcision, defilement of young children. That cannot be allowed,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST