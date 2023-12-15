Friday, December 15, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on Chinese contractors undertaking projects in the country to prioritize local employment opportunities for the youth.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Riruta-Ngong Commuter Rail Line on Friday, Gachagua insisted that the local community ought to benefit from the project through employment opportunities.

Aside from essential roles such as the company owner, chief engineer, and chief accountant, Gachagua underscored that the remaining positions should be filled by Kenyans.

“I would want the contractor and project manager to ensure the local youth are given jobs in this project. Can these Chinese hear me? I saw them (Chinese) lined up to greet President William Ruto and I noticed they were so many,” Gachagua said

“These Chinese should only be three, the company owner, chief engineer and chief accountant to pay the workers on Saturday. All the other jobs should be given to the local youth.

“We are also able to construct the railway,” Gachagua added.

