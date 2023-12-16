Saturday, December 16, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Cabinet Secretaries to ignore the opinion polls raking their performances.

During the launch of the construction works for the Riruta-Ngong Commuter Rail line in Ngong yesterday, Gachagua called on the CSs to focus on the roles that they have been assigned by President William Ruto and not to take opinion polls seriously.

“If you listen to this people making noise you will get stuck. If the President and I listen to the people making noise, the country will halt, you ignore and focus on the work that you have been assigned,” Gachagua stated.

The DP pointed out that the recent poll by TIFA was contradicting by indicating that hustlers were disappointed with President Ruto’s leadership and also ranked UDA as the most popular party in the country.

“Ignore those things, they have no meaning. The same opinion poll says that the hustlers are disappointed with President William Ruto and that the most popular party is UDA. How come? It’s a contradiction. Who is the party leader of UDA? It is the President. So, if UDA is the most popular party, how come the same opinion poll says something different?” Gachagua wondered.

In the poll which was released on Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki emerged as the best-performing with a rating of 65 percent followed by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi with a rating of 62 percent and Education CS Ezekiel Machogu with a rating of 58 percent.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen tied in fourth place with a rating of 57 percent.

On the other hand, Energy CS Davis Chirchir was ranked as the worst-performing CS, followed by his Treasury counterpart Njuguna Ndung’u.

The Kenyan DAILY POST