Friday, December 15, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday disrespected his boss William Ruto after he invited Langata Member of Parliament and his Dagoretti North counterpart, John Kiarie(KJ) to speak before him.

The DP and President Ruto were in Kajiado for the launch of construction works for the Riruta-Ngong Commuter Rail line, Ngong, Kajiado County.

After Gachagua was invited to the podium to give his remarks and invite President William Ruto by Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen, he decided to invite the MPs.

“Your Excellency kabla niseme neno moja nikualike, wacha huyu Jalang’o akuje aseme jambo,” he said.

The move was after the residents present kept on shouting the Lang’ata MP’s name as CS Murkomen made his address.

Gachagua after Jalang’o’s remarks, also invited KJ

“The people of Dagoretti will also be beneficiaries. Hon KJ, come say a word.”

Protocol dictates that the deputy president only invites the President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST