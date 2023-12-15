Friday, December 15, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen following calls by a section of leaders for his resignation.

Speaking in Baringo County during the Kimalel goat auction, Gachagua stated that Murkomen cannot be held responsible for the recent failures of generators at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) during power outages.

The DP said former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration is to blame for the outages at the country’s main airport.

“He is trying but there are a few people who are condemning him and demanding that he resign over failing power generators at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Kipchumba did not buy the generators. It is the previous regime that bought the fake generators,” he added.

He urged the Roads Cabinet Secretary to look for funds and install new generators at the airport.

“Let us not criticise leaders unnecessarily. We found a lot of things in a bad state when we took over power. What we are trying to do now is to rectify the situation,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST