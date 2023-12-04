Monday, December 4, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked the Samburu community not to ‘waste’ their votes in 2027 by voting for the opposition candidate as they have been doing in recent elections.

Speaking on Sunday at a church service and fundraiser ceremony at St. Francis the Xavier in Baragoi Town, Gachagua warned the congregation against ‘throwing away their votes in the forest’ by voting for the opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Gachagua said he is confident that President William Ruto will be re-elected and urged the electorate to join the winning team.

“When the time comes to plan, do your calculations well. Don’t throw your vote into the forest. Place your vote where leadership will be found. We have done the political math, and William Ruto will be there,” Gachagua said.

He also urged the Samburu community to stop voting for Raila Odinga because he could not form a government to help them.

“Currently, you are seeking assistance. I guarantee that you will receive help since you are Kenyans.

“However, you need to avoid voting for someone who is already in the forest. Choose someone who can provide roads and water, not someone who has the same problems as you do.

“In the future, do not vote for somebody who also comes to the government to cry for help,” Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST