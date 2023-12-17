Sunday, December 17, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua stated that he was the one who ordered the withdrawal of security from Kisii County Governor Simba Arati earlier this year.

While addressing a congregation at Cardinal Otunga Mosocho High School in Kisii County on Saturday, Gachagua said he issued orders to withdraw the governor’s security because their lives were at risk.

While insisting that he had the moral authority to make the move, the DP claimed that no security detail should risk their lives counteracting fellow officers during protests.

He also reiterated that governors and government officials should behave to get police protection.

“Si rais alitoa askari yako, mimi ndio nilikua nimetoa kwa sababu ya mambo kidogo tu. Askari kazi yake ni kusimamisha maandamano, sasa wewe ukichukua askari upeleke maandamano si wataumizana?

Tulisema vile maandamano inaendelea na nyinyi mnapeleka askari kwa maandamano wale wa maandamano wapumzike kidogo maandamano iishe, saile maandamano imeisha tumekurudishia askari,” DP Gachagua said.

