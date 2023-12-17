Sunday, December 17, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has given his two cents on the recurrent power blackouts at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Last Sunday, Kenyans were left in darkness following a system fault at Kenya Power and Lighting Company that plunged the entire country into darkness.

The outage marked the third major blackout in three months, disrupting critical services, including those at the JKIA, and not even the generators at the airport were functional.

As a result, the majority of Kenyans demanded the sacking of Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, who is the man in charge of the vital docket, and his Transport counterpart, Kipchumba Murkomen.

However, Gachagua held a different view, defending the two CSs and absolving them of the blame for the JKIA mess.

In a statement, Gachagua blamed the backup generator failure at the JKIA on former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

The DP argued that Murkomen was not to blame for the failure of the generator at JKIA because he was not the Transport CS when it was purchased, claiming that the power generator was bought during the former regime under Uhuru.

“Our transport CS is doing well. I have seen some people calling for his resignation because the generator at JKIA was not working. It was not him who bought it. The fake generator was bought by the former regime,” Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST