Friday, December 29, 2023 – Edday Nderitu has criticized her husband Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh for taking Karen Nyamu to his ancestral home in Nyandarua County over the weekend for the festive season.

Karen Nyamu shared a video at Samidoh’s village home which was previously occupied by his wife Edday.

Samidoh had built the house long before his relationship with Karen Nyamu and the birth of their two children.

Some online users suggested that Samidoh should consider building a separate house for Karen Nyamu rather than bringing her to his first wife’s marital home.

“In the Kikuyu community, a man should build houses for his wives; that’s how sacred polygamy is,” commented one of the users.

In response, Edday said Samidoh’s behaviour was the height of disrespect he has shown her and her children in recent days.

She has now vowed to teach the policeman cum Mugithi singer a lifetime lesson, saying she will never allow him to come anywhere near their three children.

“Hao watoto amedharaulisha hivo atawaoneanga social media kama stranger (those kids he has disrespected, he will be seeing them on social media just like a stranger,” Edday said.

Edday Nderitu is currently in the US with her three children.

Below is a video of Karen Nyamu at Samidoh’s ancestral home in Nyandarua.

