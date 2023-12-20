Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has installed a new system at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to prevent another blackout.

In a statement he released after meeting with Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) officials on Tuesday, Murkomen detailed that a logic-based system had been installed for the generators to enable them to power on immediately after a blackout.

The new system replaces the time-based technology, which caused numerous power delays during the three nationwide blackouts at the airport.

Additionally, he indicated that other manual interventions, such as enhanced wiring, were put in place at the airport.

“KAA leadership has assured me that issues of blackouts at JKIA are now a thing of the past after they replaced the time-based system with a logic-based system that will allow a seamless transition to backup power during blackouts.

“Manual interventions have also been put in place, faulty control systems rectified, cabling systems expanded, and inverters installed to avert blackouts at the airport by allowing a 15-second transition time,” read the statement in part.

Murkomen’s announcement came after stakeholders condemned him for failing to address the challenges faced by the generators despite the country witnessing nationwide blackouts on three occasions in 2023.

Leaders across the political divide have also been calling for the sacking of Murkomen over the rampant nationwide outages.

The blackouts consistently disrupt operations at the international airport, resulting in the suspension of activities such as clearance and flight delays.

