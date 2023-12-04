Monday, December 4, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has blasted Kenyans who have been blaming President William Ruto over the high cost of living

Addressing senior editors on Saturday, the veteran trade unionist reminded Kenyans of what Ruto promised during campaigns.

Atwoli said it was wrong for Kenyans to complain about high taxes, yet Ruto made it clear that he would build the country with the help of Kenyans.

“People are crying about the cost of living. Some are complaining that we voted for William Ruto. But President William Ruto made it clear during the campaigns that Kenya would be built by Kenyans,” Atwoli said.

According to Atwoli, Kenyans must accept and give Ruto time to implement his manifesto for the next five years.

The long-serving COTU boss said Kenyans must understand that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration is in place until 2027 and even up to 2032.

“We must accept for him to implement his government. There are some situations that you cannot change. It is either five years or ten years. Constitutionally, you cannot change,” he said.

