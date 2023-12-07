Thursday, December 07, 2023 – Former NFL star, Sergio Brown has pleaded not guilty to killing his mother and concealing her body afterwards.

A spokesperson for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said Brown entered the pleas before an Illinois judge on Wednesday, December 6.

Brown was first hit with one charge of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a dead body back in October, after officials claimed he killed his 73-year-old mom in Maywood in September and dumped her body near a creek behind her home.

Authorities alleged that following the killing, Brown hightailed it to Mexico where he was seen partying and dancing seemingly without a care in the world at a Tulum club. He was eventually extradited and arrested and later transported to Illinois to face the charges.

He’s now due back for another hearing in the case late next month while being held behind bars without bail.