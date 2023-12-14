Thursday, December 12, 2023 – Former Nairobi Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero, has claimed the country is on the right path under the leadership of President William Ruto.

In an interview with K24 on Wednesday, Kidero claimed Kenyans are hopeful and happy after Ruto managed to revive the economy.

Kidero accused politicians and other people in leadership positions of preaching doom and gloom.

“I think there is vibrancy in the air, happiness in the air, and there is hope despite some, I believe, politicians and people who are probably in leadership positions who are always preaching doom and gloom,” Kidero stated.

Kidero added that President William Ruto’s speech at the fete in Uhuru Gardens reflected the new dawn in the nation.

“But the celebrations that we saw yesterday at 60 shows there is a new dawn in Kenya as a republic, and this was reflected in the president’s speech,” Kidero added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST