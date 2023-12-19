Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Former Brazil striker, Hulk has announced that he’s expecting a second child with his ex-wife’s niece.

Back in 2020, the former Porto star stunned the world when he married Camila Angelo, the niece of his ex-wife Iran Angelo after they ended their 12-year relationship.

A year later, the footballer whose full name is Givanildo Vieira de Sousa – confirmed that he and Camila were expecting their first child, Zaya.

Now, the 37-year-old has taken to social media to confirm that they are expecting a second child and revealed why he kept the pregnancy a secret until now.

In a video on his Instagram story, he said: ‘Dropping by to thank you for the countless messages I have been receiving about my wife’s pregnancy. Another son, another blessing that God gave me.

‘My children didn’t know until now and I had agreed with my wife to tell them when I picked them up to spend the holidays with me, only on the 16th.

‘I told them the news, they were very happy. I knew they would tell other people and those people would pass it on to someone. I knew it was going to leak.’

Hulk’s relationship with Camila Angelo came to light in December 2019, just five months after de Sousa’s marriage with Ms Angelo ended in July of the same year.

The pair married in September a year later when Hulk was still playing for Chinese side Shangai SIPG following his split from the mother of his three other children – two sons and a daughter.

It is believed Mr de Sousa told his family about his relationship with Camila in December 2019 including his three children Ian, Thiago, and Alice.

A spokesman for the striker said in a statement at the time: ‘Hulk called the parents and the brother of Camila and told them the truth.

‘It was Hulk himself who made the information public because he had nothing to hide.

‘His position is transparency and he wants to avoid lies and malicious comments.’