Monday, December 11, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has alleged the possibility of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results, set to be released in the coming weeks, being inaccurate.

While addressing the press, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi noted the KCSE exam results could be marred by errors just like the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam results which were tainted by reports of students receiving inaccurate results.

“Unless this issue is addressed, we should expect the worst when it comes to KCSE, I am not being an alarmist because I am a very responsible Kenyan but I can tell you,” Wandayi remarked.

“I am afraid that if we do not handle the issues surrounding the bungling of the last KCPE, we should be prepared for a similar or even worse thing.”

Wandayi took a swipe at the Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC), led by Professor Julius Nyabundi, calling on them to swiftly address the issues that led to the mismanagement of the KCPE exam results.

The Ugunja Member of Parliament further warned that failure to rectify the errors could land students and even the exam body into more problems.

In his speech, the MP also raised worries over the alleged existence of cartels within the Ministry of Education and KNEC.

He questioned the criteria used in awarding the tender to the company contracted to print the examination papers.

“These cartels must be stopped because if they are not stopped, the future of our education will be thrown in jeopardy,” Wandayi noted.

Wandayi’s remarks come against the backdrop of CS Machogu’s sentiments defending the credibility of the KCPE exams.

The Kenyan DAILY POST