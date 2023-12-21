Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura had a hard time defending President William Ruto following a damning expose by BBC.

In a stern rebuttal to a story published by the BBC which highlighted that the economy had been affected by increased taxes and further noted that some firms had opted to leave the country altogether leading to massive job losses, Mwaura revealed that President William Ruto has engaged over 270,000 youth in the job sector since taking over the reins from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He noted that the Head of State had successfully negotiated 350,000 job vacancies abroad expected to be filled by Kenyans in the coming months.

He argued that the BBC report falsely claimed that the country was reeling under a net job loss. Instead, Mwaura revealed that Ruto is the ‘most committed leader that Kenya has ever had.’

“President Ruto is the most committed leader that Kenya has ever had in implementing ‘the plan’, a manifesto that is aimed at transforming Kenya. He has kept his promise of creating job opportunities for Kenyans. It’s thus untrue that there is a net job loss,” read the statement in part.

“In fact, over 270,000 Kenyans especially the youth, have been engaged by the government with over 56,000 employed as teachers, 100,000 Community Health Promoters (CHPs), and 120,000 jobs created through the affordable housing program, in 33 sites alone. The president has also negotiated for over 350,000 jobs for Kenyans to work abroad.”

Mwaura also raised concerns over facts covered in the article, including claims that the state had hiked charges to obtain birth and death certificates.

“There are no new charges for acquiring birth & death certificates, passports and National Identity cards. The fees remain unchanged,” added the statement.

“Kenya’s inflation remains low at 6.8% compared to other countries, with the World Bank ranking the country as the 29th fastest growing economy in the world.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST