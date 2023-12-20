Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has revealed that all is not well between President William Ruto and his East African counterparts, despite the president vehemently denying any issues exist.

Speaking yesterday, Raila attributed the tensions between Ruto and his East African counterparts to corruption and diplomatic gaffes made by Kenyan government leaders.

Raila claimed that the East African Presidents, Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Samia Suluhu (Tanzania), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), and Felix Tshisekedi (DRC) were wary of the increased diplomatic tiffs sparked by the Kenyan administration.

At the same time, he slammed Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for making inflammatory comments touching on Rwanda’s government, which he said was authoritarian and not as democratic as Kenya’s.

“We must tell Kenyans that our neighbours are not to blame for this negative development in our relationship.

“At the centre of the continuing damage of our relationship in EAC is the unbridled greed and corruption as practiced by the Ruto government and the arrogance and foul mouth that has come with it,” Raila alleged.

He further claimed that East African leaders snubbed Kenya’s Jamhuri Day celebrations held on Tuesday, December 12.

His remarks were contrary to Ruto’s, as the head of state claimed that he did not invite his counterparts to the national day event as is the norm.

“Unfortunately, since Kenya Kwanza came to power, matters have taken a turn for the worse. Kenyans realized that there is something terribly wrong with the relationship between us and our East African neighbours when we celebrated the significant milestone of 60 years since independence,” Raila countered Ruto and apologised to Rwanda.

“To our Rwandese brothers and sisters, we apologize for the sins of a regime intoxicated by power and corruption.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST