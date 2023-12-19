Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has weighed in on Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s diplomatic blunder against Rwanda.

In a statement, Sing’Oei noted that each country within the East African Community (EAC) has a unique democratic practice suited to its context.

“Each country within the EAC has a unique democratic praxis suited to their contexts. We celebrate this diversity of expressions and institutional arrangements,” the Foreign Affairs PS stated.

Sing’oei went on to say Rwanda is a brotherly nation and President Paul Kagame is an iconic leader whose style of leadership is admired by many.

“Rwanda is a key brotherly Nation and the Head of State of Rwanda, H.E. Paul Kagame, is an iconic leader whose bold leadership is admired at home and abroad,” he added.

During an interview on Monday night, Murkomen said Kenya cannot be compared to Rwanda in terms of development, noting that the country is an autocracy where “whatever the President says is the law.”

“Rwanda is not like Kenya. Like the president said yesterday we must live with certain expectations that come with democracy. Rwanda is an autocracy and there whatever the President says is the law,” he said.

The Transport Cs further indicated that the East African nation has a small geographical size thus making it easy to implement development agenda.

His remarks ignited a debate on social media with netizens calling out the CS for provoking Rwanda.

