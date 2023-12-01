Friday, December 01, 2023 – Italian footballer Mario Balotelli has reignited his feud with Brendan Rodgers by labelling his former manager as a ‘disaster’ and describing him as the worst coach he has ever had.

Balotelli played under Rodgers at Liverpool after signing from AC Milan for £16million in 2014.

The former Manchester City striker scored just one goal in 16 Premier League appearances under Rodgers and only managed four goals in 28 games. Liverpool later loaned the striker back to Milan after he struggled with form.

After Balotelli left for Nice under the reign of Jurgen Klopp, he and Rodgers began feuding publicly. The striker was irritated by the fact his former boss made a joke at his expense.

Rodgers had said that the Italian was the best player he had ever coached and went on to claim Balotelli, who had spent a solitary season at Anfield, was a ‘fantastic player’.

Balotelli responded to Rodgers on Twitter, now known as X, saying: ‘Brendan Rodgers you are also the best manager I ever had. Amazing,’ complete with a cry-laughing emoji and a kiss.

During a recent interview, Balotelli called Rodgers a ‘disaster’ of a human-being before describing him as the ‘worst’ coach he has ever had.

Speaking to TVPlay, Balotelli said: ‘Brendan Rodgers is the worst coach I have ever had. He was number one as far as training sessions were concerned, what with keeping possession of the ball and the small-sided games. But as a person he was a disaster.’

Rodgers and Balotelli spent one turbulent season together at Liverpool in 2014-15. The former Man City star could not fit into Rodgers’ style of football as Liverpool struggled following the sale of Luis Suarez.