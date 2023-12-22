Friday, December 22, 2023 – Sonia, the ex-wife of footballer, Jude Ighalo, has taken to social media to educate women on how to ‘catch’ a man.
In a post shared on Instastories, the mum of three listed respect, soft words, nice approach and submissiveness as ways to catch a man and enjoy a relationship.
Read her post below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>