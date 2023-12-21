Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Footballer, Jude Ighalo’s estranged wife, Sonia, has found love again.

She posted a photo of her mystery man and wrote;

“After going through love disappointments, you gave me the confidence to believe again in what I had already given up, for this and more I love you madly. My love”

Sonia and Jude fell apart in 2020 after ten years of marriage.

They have three children together.