Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Superstar footballer, Neymar has been ruled out of the 2024 Copa America, as he is unable to recover in time from a torn ACL for the start of the tournament.

Rodrigo Lasmar, a doctor with the Brazilian national soccer team, told Radio 98 of the ex-PSG and Barcelona winger’s bid to return to competition by the start of next summer: ‘It’s too early, there’s no point skipping steps to recover.

‘Our expectation is that [Neymar] will be prepared to return at the start of the 2024 European calendar, which is August.’

”It’s very important that he understands the serious injury he suffered,’ Lasmar said roughly two months ago. ‘He’s had other injuries and situations before, this was his third surgery. I participated in the other two, they were shorter periods.

‘This time it is the most serious injury, it takes more time, so we need him to be very focused and dedicated to recovery. He is following everything we propose.’

Neymar, 31, underwent successful surgery to repair ligaments and meniscus injuries in his left knee on November 2 in Brazil. He got hurt in the Selecao’s 2026 World Cup qualifying loss to Uruguay in October.

Neymar, who is Brazil’s all-time men’s top scorer, joined Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal in the summer in a £77.2million ($98.3M) transfer from PSG.

He has previously suffered several right ankle and foot injuries, which forced him to miss six weeks of action in 2021 and Brazil’s victorious Copa America campaign in 2019.

In February, he injured his ankle and was subsequently out for five months for PSG.