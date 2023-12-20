Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – A group of thugs who attempted to rob passengers aboard an electric bus plying Embakasi Route at night were cornered after the driver locked them inside.

The driver put the bus on autopilot after locking the thugs inside and joined other passengers in disciplining them.

In the video, the thugs are seen trying to get out of the bus, not knowing that the driver had already locked it.

They tried to plead for mercy but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Watch the dramatic video.

