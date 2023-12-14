Thursday, December 14, 2023 – A disgruntled passenger has taken to social media to narrate how they escaped death by a whisker after a Kenya Airways plane that they were flying in on November 30, 2023, developed mechanical problems, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in Cape Town after spilling the fuel in the ocean.

The plane was reportedly repaired and the passengers were forced to board the same plane and proceed with the journey.

Unfortunately, the plane developed the same mechanical problem after takeoff, prompting the pilot to take a U-turn and make another emergency landing.

Read the passenger’s chilling encounter.

