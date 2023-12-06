Wednesday, December 06, 2023 – Violet Avoid, a Zimbabwean filmmaker has committed suicide just a day after celebrating her 33rd birthday.

Violet who got popular after appearing in Andy Muridzo and Jeetaz Band’s music video ‘Malowe,’ reportedly took her own life by ingesting rat poison.

This occurred two months after she narrated how her life spiralled out of control and took a turn for the worst after she got raped during a work function.

She disclosed that after a night of wild drinking, she woke up the next morning and found out she had been raped. She expressed confusion and distress, unable to identify the perpetrator who took advantage of her while she was in a drunken stupor.

Following the distressing discovery, she chose not to confide in anyone, not even her husband whom she had left at home. Instead, she opted to take morning-after pills, hoping to prevent pregnancy.

Upon returning home, she refrained from disclosing the incident to her husband or reporting the rape. She continued with her life, although consumed by guilt. Eventually, she began noticing pregnancy symptoms and confirmed her suspicions through a test, discovering she was pregnant.

Shocked by this revelation, she briefly contemplated attributing the pregnancy to her husband, yet that seemed implausible as he had been away for at least three months.

Feeling trapped with no viable options, she continued concealing her pregnancy from her husband. However, as time passed, her husband began noticing telltale signs and confronted her. Despite his inquiries, she vehemently denied being pregnant.

The stress and emotional toll took a toll on her health, making her ill. Concerned for her well-being, her husband suggested seeking medical help, but she refused, leading to a heated argument.

Matters escalated when her husband’s friend, also her boss, intervened, resulting in a physical altercation. Her husband was seriously injured after her boss knocked him over and he hit his head on the corner of the table.

Upon realizing the extent of her husband’s injuries, Violet’s boss fled the scene, leaving her in a panic. With her husband bleeding and in considerable pain, she urgently sought help from her neighbours, who assisted her in transporting her husband to the hospital.

She was arrested at the hospital when she refused to disclose how her husband had sustained his injuries. After spending several days in prison, she was eventually released when her boss surrendered himself.

Upon her release, she resumed caring for her husband, who remained hospitalized. However, following his discharge, her situation worsened dramatically when her husband told her to pack her bags and leave.

With no money, no job or family to turn to or anywhere to go, she left her marital home. Luckily, she managed to find a job and accommodation at the Seventh Day Adventist church, where she was now working as a farmer.

However, life’s challenges weighed heavily on her, ultimately leading her to make the tragic decision to end her life.