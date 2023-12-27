Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – A motorist was forced to flee with injuries after he crashed into a sleek Range Rover on the slopes of Aberdare.

He was driving a Toyota Hilux when he rammed into the multi-million Range Rover belonging to some wealthy Kenyans, who had gone to enjoy the festive season on the scenic slopes.

According to an X user who shared the photo, the motorist left his car behind.

He was probably terrified due to the cost that comes with repairing a damaged Range Rover.

The Range Rover’s expensive headlight was extensively damaged.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.