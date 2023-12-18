Monday, December 18, 2023 – Police have arrested a middle-aged man who has been posing as a county askari in Mombasa Central Business District.

He has reportedly been harassing traders and soliciting bribes while dressed in county askari uniform.

However, his proverbial forty days reached after police got wind of his criminal activities, following several complaints from traders.

He was caught flat-flooded while in the line of duty,

The suspect is in police custody as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.