Friday, December 01, 2023 – Former UFC star, Paige VanZant has claimed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is ‘100 per cent fake’.

Paige, 29, alleged that the supposed ‘love story’ between the sporting and music icons is entirely a ‘publicity stunt’.

The self-proclaimed ‘queen of OnlyFans’ made the bold statement that Swift is only with Kelce to reach ‘an entirely different demographic’ on her podcast Paige and Austin.

‘I think that the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce “love story,” I believe it’s 100 percent fake,’ she said.

‘Come for me, “Swifties.” I have UFC fans coming for me, I think I can handle the “Swifties.”

It is publicity. It is — one, it’s huge for the NFL because yes, the NFL is big.

‘Taylor Swift is huge and now she’s getting an entirely different demographic to come watch the NFL.

‘Think of the wives that are buying Travis Kelce jerseys now. It’s a huge publicity play on both fronts.

‘It’s good for Taylor Swift, it’s good for the NFL, it’s good for Travis Kelce. There is so much strategic stuff that’s happening.’

VanZant was released in 2020 after spending six years in the world of MMA, She later made the switch to sharing raunchy snaps of herself on OnlyFans.