Wednesday, December 06, 2023 – TJ Holmes cheated on his wife by dating his colleague Amy Robach. Now Amy Robach’s ex-husband is dating TJ Holmes’s ex-wife.

Marilee Fiebig, the ex-wife of Holmes, and Robach’s former husband Andrew Shue have grown close in the wake of their exes’ scandalous romance over the past year.

The unlikely couple have reportedly been dating for around six months, and bonded over the experience of seeing their marriages crumbling so publicly when the scandalous affair between their spouses was exposed in November 2022.

News of Marilee and Andrew Shue’s relationship was first reported by the New York Post.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” a source told Dailymail.

An insider has claimed that Marilee Fiebig and Shue’s dalliance is the real deal, and is “bigger” than Robach and Holmes’ relationship.

“They’re not heartbroken and sad… everyone has moved on,” the source added.

Fiebig, an attorney, reportedly settled her divorce with Holmes in October 2023, while former soccer star and actor Shue, best known for his role as Billy Campbell in Melrose Place, finalized their split in March.

TJ Holmes, who has two children from his first marriage, shares one child with Fiebig. Amy Robach and Shue did not have any children together, but often praised their “blended family” as Shue’s three sons were joined by Robach’s two daughters when they tied the knot in 2010.

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach, both hosts of Good Morning America, were taken off the air on December 5 last year when their dalliance became public knowledge. Following the initial revelation, it emerged that TJ had relationships with other female staffers at ABC.