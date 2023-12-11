Monday, December 11, 2023 – Former Manchester United defender, Eric Bailly has been banished from Besiktas’ 98 days after joining the Turkish giants in September.

The club announced on Monday that Bailly is one of five players who have been ‘excluded from the squad’, which comes just 98 days after his arrival.

A 3-1 home defeat to rivals Fenerbahce on Saturday seemed to be the final straw, with Vincent Aboubakar, Valentin Rosier, Rachid Ghezzal and Jean Onana also banished from the squad.

In a statement, the club said: ‘Information from our club. 5 players from our Football A-Team have been excluded from the squad.

‘Our Football Teams General Coordinator Samet Aybaba; He announced that Vincent Aboubakar, Valentin Rosier, Eric Bailly, Rachid Ghezzal and Jean Onana were excluded from the squad due to poor performance and incompatibility within the team.

‘Our work on the new staff structure continues. We respectfully present it to the public.’

The Ivorian star, 29, arrived at United in a £30million deal from La Liga side Villarreal under Jose Mourinho in 2016 but failed to convince at Old Trafford.

He made 113 appearances for the Red Devils but last appeared in the 2021-22 campaign, with the Ivory Coast star spending last season on loan with Marseille, before he joined Besiktas in the summer.