Monday, December 18, 2023 – President William Ruto has spoken about last week’s acquittal of former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich in the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

During a roundtable interview with the media on Sunday, Ruto said Rotich was freed because the previous administration politically instigated the case against him.

According to Ruto, the Sh 63 billion case was purely political, and the former CS had done nothing wrong that warranted his prosecution.

“I said on the campaign trail that the case for Kimwarer was a fraud because that case was being used politically. That is why I have told the investigative agencies I do not want them to help me with politics, I will do my politics. They should dispense justice,” Ruto said.

He highlighted how the Jubilee Party government ensured the Kimwarer and Arror dams projects did not take off as planned by refusing to hand over the land for the dams.

According to the Head of state, the Kenyan government stood to lose billions because of the government’s decision to unilaterally cancel the contract with the Italian contractors.

