Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter is in a position to replace embattled Dutch coach Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, according to new reports.

The threat to Ten Hag’s position increased following Tuesday’s 1-0 Champions League home loss to Bayern Munich.

United crashed out of Europe with their lowest-ever group-stage points tally of four, finishing bottom in Group A.

The Bayern Munich loss made it back-to-back home defeats for the Red Devils who lost 3-0 to Bournemouth and a heavy loss on Sunday at bitter rivals Liverpool (where United got humiliated 7-0 in March) could be the final straw for the former Ajax manager.

According to SunSport, billionaire and incoming Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe has met with Potter and favours him as the new boss at Old Trafford if he fires Ten Hag.

Jose Mourinho was sacked by the Red Devils following a 3-1 loss to Jurgen Klopp’s side in December 2018.

Potter, 48, has not managed since being sacked by Chelsea in April after less than a season in charge but Ratcliffe remains a huge fan of the former Swansea and Brighton boss and wanted him at French side Nice.

The English billionaire is set to buy 25 per cent of United next week and will immediately take over the football operations of the club.

The report comes after Potter turned down the chance to succeed Alex Neil as manager of Championship side Stoke this week.

Ten Hag is United’s fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired following his 2012-13 Premier title triumph.