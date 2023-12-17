Saturday, December 16, 2023 – Eva Alordiah has gone on X to reveal how she taught her ex-boyfriend to please her.

She explained that she taught him to use his fingers as a magic wand and he couldn’t stop thanking her afterwards.

She added that his future wife would be grateful for the lesson.

The rapper wrote:

“I taught my Ex how to turn his fingers into a magic wand and unleash the Niagara falls from my womb.

“I still remember his bright smile that stretched from ear to ear when he finally figured it out.

“‘Baby! Thank you so much for teaching me this,’ he kept moaning his appreciation as he nibbled my ears.

“Success was proven in the way my cries for more crescendoed beyond the walls and how drenched the sheets had become under our bodies.

“Amongst many things, I taught him how to fetch wet water and unbridled pleasure with his fingers.

“He will never forget it.

“To his future wife, you’re welcome!”