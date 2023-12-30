Friday, December 29, 2023 – An England footballer has been confirmed dead after her body was found in woodlands.

Gemma Wiseman’s body was discovered by a member of the public in woodlands on December 16 near Wilkinson Road in Rackheath, near Norwich just days before Christmas day.

Wiseman leaves behind her wife Laura and daughter, 3, who are ‘devastated’ by her loss.

Gemma Wiseman, 33, helped guide the United Kingdom to a third-place finish at the World Deaf Football Championship in Italy back in 2016.

Since her death, a GoFundMe page has been set up and has raised £7,500.

A statement posted on the site said: ‘On December 16, 2023, Gemma sadly took her own life. Her family and friends are absolutely devastated.

‘Gemma was a kind and caring person with a great sense of humour. Everywhere she went she brought laughter and energy with her and easily made friends with anyone who was lucky enough to meet her.

Gemma leaves behind her devoted wife, Laura, and three-year-old daughter who are at a complete loss without her.

‘We are kindly asking for donations to help pay for Gemma’s funeral and give her the send-off she truly deserves. So, if you are able to donate anything at all this would be hugely appreciated.

‘Laura is extremely grateful for everyone’s help and support at this difficult time.

‘It’s ok to not be ok.’

An inquest into her death was opened on December 28 at the Norfolk Coroner’s Court at County Hall, while an inquest to determine the official cause of her death will take place in July next year.

Wiseman had been working as a teaching assistant while continuing to play football for a number of local clubs.